Construction and mining equipment maker Caterpillar and Post-it note maker 3M led a rally in industrial companies Tuesday after they made strong third-quarter reports. Other U.S. stocks finished the day with smaller gains.
On Tuesday:
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 4.15 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,569.13.
The Dow Jones industrial average soared 167.80 points, or 0.7 percent, to 23,441.76.
The Nasdaq composite advanced 11.60 points, or 0.2 percent, to 6,598.43.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks picked up 2.93 points, or 0.2 percent, to 1,500.42.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 6.08 points, or 0.2 percent.
The Dow is up 113.13 points, or 0.5 percent.
The Nasdaq is down 30.63 points, or 0.5 percent.
The Russell 2000 is down 8.83 points, or 0.6 percent.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 330.30 points, or 14.8 percent.
The Dow is up 3,679.16 points, or 18.6 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 1,215.31 points, or 22.6 percent.
The Russell 2000 is up 143.29 points, or 10.6 percent.