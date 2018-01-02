Technology and health care companies jumped Tuesday as U.S. stocks started the new year the same way they spent the last one: rising steadily and setting records. Energy companies, which struggled in 2017, also climbed higher.
On Tuesday:
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index leaped 22.20 points, or 0.8 percent, to 2,695.81.
The Dow Jones industrial average advanced 104.79 points, or 0.4 percent, to 24,824.01.
The Nasdaq composite surged 103.51 points, or 1.5 percent, to 7,006.90.
The Russell 2000 index, which consists of smaller company stocks, picked up 14.50 points, or 0.9 percent, to 1,550.51.