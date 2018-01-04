The Dow Jones industrial average burst through the 25,000 point mark Thursday, just five weeks after its first close above 24,000.
On Thursday:
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index advanced 10.93 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,723.99.
The Dow Jones industrial average jumped 152.45 points, or 0.6 percent, to 25,075.13.
The Nasdaq composite added 12.38 points, or 0.2 percent, to 7,077.91.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks added 3.15 points, or 0.2 percent, 1,555.72.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 50.38 points, or 1.9 percent.
The Dow is up 355.91 points, or 1.4 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 174.52 points, or 2.5 percent.
The Russell 2000 is up 20.21 points, or 1.3 percent.