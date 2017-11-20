U.S. stocks rose Monday as a mix of smaller, U.S.-focused companies, technology firms and banks all advanced. Drugmakers struggled, which limited those gains.

On Monday:

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 3.29 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,582.14.

The Dow Jones industrial average added 72.09 points, or 0.3 percent, to 23,430.33.

The Nasdaq composite edged up 7.92 points, or 0.1 percent, to 6,790.71.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks jumped 10.57 points, or 0.7 percent, to 1,503.40.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 343.31 points, or 15.3 percent.

The Dow is up 3,667.73 points, or 18.6 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 1,407.60 points, or 26.1 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 146.27 points, or 10.8 percent.