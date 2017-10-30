Stocks retreated from their record highs on Monday, ahead of a frenetic week for markets.

Investors are waiting to learn who the next head of the Federal Reserve will be, what several of the world’s biggest central banks will decide on interest rates, and whether Apple and other big U.S. companies can keep piling their profits higher. In the meantime, reports continued to show that the economy is strengthening and negotiations continued in Washington to cut income-tax rates.

On Monday:

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 8.24 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,572.83.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 85.45 points, or 0.4 percent, to 23,348.74.

The Nasdaq composite dropped 2.30 points, or less than 0.1 percent, to 6,698.96.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks lost 17.42 points, or 1.2 percent, to 1,490.90.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 334.00 points, or 14.9 percent.

The Dow is up 3,586.14 points, or 18.2 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 1,315.85 points, or 24.4 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 133.77 points, or 9.9 percent.