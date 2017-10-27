Some of the biggest companies in the world had their best day in years Friday as Microsoft and Alphabet soared following strong third-quarter reports, as did online retail giant Amazon. U.S. stocks set more records as their winning streak extended to a seventh week.

On Friday:

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index jumped 20.67 points, or 0.8 percent, to 2,581.07.

The Dow Jones industrial average added 33.33 points, or 0.1 percent, to 23,434.19.

The Nasdaq composite climbed 144.49 points, or 2.2 percent, to 6,701.26.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks rose 10.86 points, or 0.7 percent, to 1,508.32.

For the week:

The S&P 500 rose 5.86 points, or 0.2 percent.

The Dow gained 105.56 points, or 0.5 percent.

The Nasdaq advanced 72.21 points, or 1.1 percent.

The Russell 2000 fell 0.93 points, or 0.1 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 342.24 points, or 15.3 percent.

The Dow is up 3,671.59 points, or 18.6 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 1,318.15 points, or 24.5 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 151.19 points, or 11.1 percent.