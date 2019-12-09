Technology, health care and financial companies drove stocks modestly lower on Wall Street Monday, snapping the S&P 500’s three-day winning streak.

The market pullback came as investors looked ahead to a busy week of economic reports and an interest rate policy update from the Federal Reserve. The market also remained focused on developments in the U.S.-China trade negotiations ahead of new tariffs on Chinese goods scheduled to kick in on Sunday.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 index lost 9.95 points, or 0.3%, to 3,135.96.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 105.46 points, or 0.4%, to 27,909.60.

The Nasdaq dropped 34.70 points, or 0.4%, to 8,621.83.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks gave up 4.22 points, or 0.3%, to 1,629.62.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 629.11 points, or 25.1%.

The Dow is up 4,582.14 points, or 19.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,986.55 points, or 29.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 281.06 points, or 20.8%.