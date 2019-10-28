The S&P 500 closed at an all-time high Monday for the first time since July.

The gains, which also left the Nasdaq near a record, came at the beginning of a busy week of earnings, economic data and expectations of another interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve.

Technology, health care and communications stocks powered the advance, outweighing losses in real estate, utilities and household goods makers.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 16.87 points, or 0.6%, to 3,039.42.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 132.66 points, or 0.5%, to 27,090.72.

The Nasdaq climbed 82.87 points, or 1%, to 8,325.99.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks picked up 13.22 points, or 0.8%, to 1,571.93.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 532.57 points, or 21.2%.

The Dow is up 3,763.26 points, or 16.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,690.71 points, or 25.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 223.37 points, or 16.6%.