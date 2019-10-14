Stocks closed with modest losses on Wall Street Monday, a shaky start to the week for the market after its first weekly gain in four weeks.

Losses in consumer goods makers, utilities and technology stocks helped outweighed gains in banks and real estate companies. The muted trading followed a rally Friday spurred by investor optimism over signs of progress in the latest round of trade talks between the U.S. and China. Bond markets were closed for the Columbus Day holiday.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 index slipped 4.12 points, or 0.1%, to 2,966.15.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 29.23 points, or 0.1%, to 26,787.36.

The Nasdaq gave up 8.39 points, or 0.1%, to 8,048.65.

The Russell 2000 index of small-company stocks lost 6.47 points, or 0.4%, to 1,505.43.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 459.30 points, or 18.3%.

The Dow is up 3,459.90 points, or 14.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,413.37 points, or 21.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 156.87 points, or 11.6%.