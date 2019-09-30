U.S. stocks climbed on Monday to close out another tumultuous quarter with a modest gain. As has been the case throughout the quarter, movements in President Donald Trump’s trade war with China helped drive the market on Monday.

Investors found encouragement after China said that its top trade negotiator will lead talks with the United States that are expected to take place next week. The Trump administration also calmed some worries that it may limit U.S. investment in Chinese companies.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 index climbed 14.95 points, or 0.5%, to 2,976.74.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 96.58, or 0.4%, to 26,916.83.

The Nasdaq added 59.71, or 0.8%, to 7,999.34.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies gained 2.90, or 0.2%, to 1,523.37.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 469.89 points, or 18.7%.

The Dow is up 3,589.37 points, or 15.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,364.06 points, or 20.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 174.81 points, or 13%.