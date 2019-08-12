The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell almost 400 points Monday following a broad slide in stocks as investors anxious about the U.S-China trade dispute sought safety in bonds.

Technology companies and banks led selling. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.64% from 1.73% late Friday, a big move. Investors fear the costly trade dispute will slow global economic growth.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 index fell 35.56 points, or 1.2%, at 2,883.09.

The Dow slid 389.73 points, or 1.5%, to 25,897.71.

The Nasdaq composite dropped 95.73, or 1.2%, to 7,863.41.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks lost 18.58 points, or 1.2%, to 1,494.46.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 376.24 points, or 15%.

The Dow is up 2,570.25 points, or 11%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,228.13 points, or 18.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 145.91 points, or 10.8%.