Stocks closed mostly lower on Wall Street Monday as losses for banks and communications companies offset gains in health care and other sectors.

The modest losses came as traders turned cautious ahead of a busy week of potentially market-moving developments, including corporate earnings reports, key U.S. jobs data and a Federal Reserve’s interest rate policy announcement.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 index slipped 4.89 points, or 0.2%, to 3,020.97.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 28.90 points, or 0.1%, to 27,221.35.

The Nasdaq composite fell 36.88 points, or 0.4%, to 8,293.33.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies slid 9.94 points, or 0.6%, to 1,569.02.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 514.12 points, or 20.5%.

The Dow is up 3,893.89 points, or 16.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,658.05 points, or 25%.

The Russell 2000 is up 220.47 points, or 16.3%.