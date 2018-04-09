U.S. stock indexes finished a bit higher Monday as investors let go of some of their fears about a possible trade war between the U.S. and China. But far bigger gains slipped away as the market suffered a steep afternoon decline.
On Monday:
The S&P 500 index picked up 8.69 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,613.16.
The Dow Jones industrial average added 46.34 points, or 0.2 percent, to 23,979.10.
The Nasdaq composite climbed 35.23 points, or 0.5 percent, to 6,950.34.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks inched up 1.17 points, or 0.1 percent, to 1,514.46.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is down 60.45 points, or 2.3 percent.
The Dow is down 740.12 points, or 3 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 46.95 points, or 0.7 percent.
The Russell 2000 is down 21.05 points, or 1.4 percent.