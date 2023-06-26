Stocks drifted lower as Wall Street’s pullback from its recent rally carried into a second week.

The S&P 500 fell 0.4% Monday. The index remains close to its highest level in a year. Tech stocks were the heaviest weights on the market and helped drag the Nasdaq to a loss of 1.2%. The Dow slipped 12 points, less than 0.1%.

This week does not have many economic or earnings reports that could help answer the main question facing markets: Will the economy be able to avoid a painful recession after global central banks hiked interest rates at a blistering pace to fight inflation?

On Monday:

The S&P 500 fell 19.51 points, or 0.4%, to 4,328.82.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 12.72 points, or less than 0.1%, to 33,714.71.

The Nasdaq composite fell 156.74 points, or 1.2% to 13,335.78.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 1.63 points, or 0.1%, to 1,823.26.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 489.32 points, or 12.7%.

The Dow is up 567.46 points, or 1.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,869.30 points, or 27.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 62.01 points, or 3.5%.