U.S. stock indexes edged further into record territory Monday following more signs that the economy is growing in the not too hot, not too cold way that investors love. Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record highs.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 ticked up by 3.15 points, or 0.1%, to 2,943.03.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 11.06, or less than 0.1%, to 26,554.39.

The Nasdaq composite gained 15.46, or 0.2%, to 8,161.85.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks climbed 6.54 points, or 0.4%, to 1,598.36.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 436.18 points, or 17.4%.

The Dow is up 3,226.93 points, or 13.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,526.58 points, or 23%.

The Russell 2000 is up 249.80 points, or 18.5%.