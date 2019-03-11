Technology companies powered U.S. stocks to broad gains Monday, giving the benchmark S&P 500 index its biggest increase since late January.
The rally followed the worst week of the year for the S&P 500. Stocks were helped by a U.S. government report showing retail sales rose slightly in January after falling in December.
On Monday:
The S&P 500 index gained 40.23 points, or 1.5 percent, to 2,783.30.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 200.64 points, or 0.8 percent, to 25,650.88.
The Nasdaq composite jumped 149.92 points, or 2 percent, to 7,558.06.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies picked up 26.99 points, or 1.8 percent, to 1,548.88.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 276.45 points, or 11 percent.
The Dow is up 2,323.42 points, or 10 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 922.79 points, or 13.9 percent.
The Russell 2000 is up 200.32 points, or 14.9 percent.