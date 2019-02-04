Stocks bounced back from an early slide and finished broadly higher Monday as gains in technology and industrial companies outweighed losses in other sectors.
The market had gotten off to a weak start Monday after the government reported that factory orders fell in November, but by midday major indexes had turned higher, giving the S&P 500 to its fourth-straight gain.
On Monday:
The S&P 500 index rose 18.34 points, or 0.7 percent, to 2,724.87.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 175.48 points, or 0.7 percent, to 25,239.37.
The Nasdaq composite gained 83.67 points, or 1.2 percent, to 7,347.54.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies picked up 15.48 points, or 1 percent, to 1,517.54.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 218.02 points, or 8.7 percent.
The Dow is up 1,911.91 points, or 8.2 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 712.26 points, or 10.7 percent.
The Russell 2000 is up 168.98 points, or 12.5 percent.