Stocks took small losses Monday after China reported a drop in exports in December, but the market didn’t come close to matching the plunges it took in the last few months.
On Monday:
The S&P 500 index slipped 13.65 points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,582.61.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 86.11 points, or 0.4 percent, to 23,909.84.
The Nasdaq composite declined 65.56 points, or 0.9 percent, to 6,905.92.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks gave up 14.57 points, or 1 percent, to 1,432.81.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 75.76 points, or 3 percent.
The Dow is up 582.38 points, or 2.5 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 270.64 points, or 4.1 percent.
The Russell 2000 is up 84.25 points, or 6.2 percent.