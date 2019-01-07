U.S. stocks rose again Monday as retailers and smaller companies rallied after a report showed strong orders last month for service-sector companies, where most Americans work. Representatives from the U.S. and China began another round of trade negotiations.
On Monday:
The S&P 500 index rose 17.75 points, or 0.7 percent, to 2,549.69.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average picked up 98.19 points, or 0.4 percent, to 23,531.35.
The Nasdaq composite climbed 84.61 points, or 1.3 percent, to 6,823.47.
The Russell 2000 index surged 24.62 points, or 1.8 percent, to 1,405.37.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 42.84 points, or 1.7 percent.
The Dow is up 203.89 points, or 0.9 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 188.19 points, or 2.8 percent.
The Russell 2000 is up 56.81 points, or 4.2 percent.