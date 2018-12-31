Wall Street capped a miserable year on a positive note Monday, but the stock market still closed out 2018 with its worst showing in a decade.

After setting a series of records through the late summer and early fall, major U.S. indexes fell sharply after early October, leaving them all in the red for the year.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 index rose 21.11 points, or 0.8 percent, to 2,506.85.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 265.06 points, or 1.1 percent, to 23,327.46.

The Nasdaq composite added 50.76 points, or 0.8 percent, to 6,635.28.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks picked up 10.64 points, or 0.8 percent, to 1,348.56.

For the year:

The S&P 500 fell 166.76 points, or 6.2 percent.

The Dow declined 1,391.76 points, or 5.6 percent.

The Nasdaq is lost 268.11 points, or 3.9 percent.

The Russell 2000 dropped 186.95 points, or 12.2 percent.