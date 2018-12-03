Stocks finished solidly higher on Wall Street Monday as investors welcomed news of a 90-day truce in the trade battle between the U.S. and China.
Technology stocks, automakers, retailers and industrial companies powered the broad rally. The price of oil jumped, sending energy stocks higher, amid expectations OPEC will cut production.
On Monday:
The S&P 500 index climbed 30.20 points, or 1.1 percent, to 2,790.37.
Most Read Business Stories
- Changes to Seattle's single-family zoning could improve housing picture, city report says
- AT&T's pay-per-view golf gaffe exposes weakness of online sports
- Metro Seattle home prices falling at fastest rate in U.S.
- Christmas lights start and end their lives in China, and face rising costs
- High-tech Seattle cancer center wins reprieve as lenders take $135M loss
The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 287.97 points, or 1.1 percent, to 25,826.43.
The Nasdaq composite rose 110.98 points, or 1.5 percent, to 7,441.51.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks picked up 15.69 points, or 1 percent, to 1,548.96.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 116.76 points, or 4.4 percent.
The Dow is up 1,107.21 points, or 4.5 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 538.12 points, or 7.8 percent.
The Russell 2000 is up 13.45 points, or 0.9 percent.