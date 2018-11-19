Big technology and internet companies tumbled again Monday, leading to broad losses across the stock market. The Dow Jones Industrial Average briefly fell 500 points.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 index dropped 45.54 points, or 1.7 percent, to 2,690.73.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 395.78 points, or 1.6 percent, to 25,017.44.

The Nasdaq composite plunged 219.40 points, or 3 percent, to 7,028.48.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks gave up 30.99 points, or 2 percent, to 1,496.54.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 17.12 points, or 0.6 percent.

The Dow is up 298.22 points, or 1.2 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 125.09 points, or 1.8 percent.

The Russell 2000 is down 38.97 points, or 2.5 percent.