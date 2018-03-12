U.S. stocks were split Monday as technology companies continued to climb, but Boeing and other industrial companies gave back some of the ground they won on Friday.
On Monday:
The S&P 500 index gave up 3.55 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,783.02.
The Dow Jones industrial average skidded 157.13 points, or 0.6 percent, to 25,178.61.
The Nasdaq composite gained 27.51 points, or 0.4 percent, to 7,588.32.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks picked up 3.91 points, or 0.2 percent, to 1,601.06.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 109.41 points, or 4.1 percent.
The Dow is up 459.39 points, or 1.9 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 684.93 points, or 9.9 percent.
The Russell 2000 is up 65.55 points, or 4.3 percent.