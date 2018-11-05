U.S. stocks rose Monday as financial and health care companies finished higher, but Apple and technology companies continued to fall. Asian indexes fell following weak economic data in China and a lack of progress in trade negotiations between the U.S. and China.
On Monday:
The S&P 500 index gained 15.25 points, or 0.6 percent, to 2,738.31.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average picked up 190.87 points, or 0.8 percent, to 25,461.70.
Most Read Business Stories
- Amazon may split HQ2 between two cities
- Moses Lake’s high-tech plant is collateral damage in U.S.-China trade war
- Seattle-area company helps fringe site Gab return in wake of Pittsburgh synagogue shooting
- Big Tech pushes back against ‘dramatic increase’ in H-1B visa denials
- Amazon offers free holiday shipping to U.S. customers — Prime members or not — to compete with Target
The Nasdaq composite lost 28.14 points, or 0.4 percent, to 7,328.85.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks dipped 0.47 points to 1,547.51.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 64.70 points, or 2.4 percent.
The Dow is up 742.48 points, or 3 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 425.46 points, or 6.2 percent.
The Russell 2000 is up 12 points, or 0.8 percent.