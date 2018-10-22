Stocks gave up an early rally Monday, giving the benchmark S&P 500 index its fourth straight loss.

Banks led the broad slide, which also included declines by health care and energy companies. The losses outweighed gains by technology and consumer-focused companies.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 index fell 11.90 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,755.88.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 126.93 points, or 0.5 percent, to 25,317.41.

The Nasdaq gained 19.60 points, or 0.3 percent, to 7,468.63.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks gave up 2.54 points, or 0.2 percent, to 1,539.50.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 82.27 points, or 3.1 percent.

The Dow is up 598.19 points, or 2.4 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 565.24 points, or 8.2 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 3.99 points, or 0.3 percent.