U.S. stock indexes found their footing after a sharp early loss and finished mixed. Technology companies sank for the third day in a row.
On Monday:
The S&P 500 index fell 1.14 points to 2,884.43.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 39.73 points, or 0.2 percent, to 26,486.78.
The Nasdaq composite declined 52.50 points, or 0.7 percent, to 7,735.95.
The Russell 2000 index gave up 2.60 points, or 0.2 percent, to 1,629.51.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 210.82 points, or 7.9 percent.
The Dow is up 1,767.56 points, or 7.2 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 832.56 points, or 12.1 percent.
The Russell 2000 is up 94 points, or 6.1 percent.