Stocks barreled higher in the early going Monday after the U.S. and Canada agreed to a new trade deal, but the rally ran out of momentum later in the day, leaving major indexes mixed.
On Monday:
The S&P 500 index added 10.61 points, or 0.4 percent, at 2,924.59.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 192.90 points, or 0.7 percent, to 26,651.21.
The Nasdaq composite dipped 9.05 points, or 0.1 percent, to 8,037.30.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller and more U.S.-focused companies skidded 23.58 points, or 1.4 percent, to 1,672.99.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 250.98 points, or 9.4 percent.
The Dow is up 1,931.99 points, or 7.8 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 1,133.91 points, or 16.4 percent.
The Russell 2000 is up 137.48 points, or 9 percent.