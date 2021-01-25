Stocks ended a choppy day with mixed results Monday as the market struggled to find direction. Apple and other Big Tech stocks lurched higher, then lower, then back up again. Several of them report their latest quarterly results this week.

The S&P 500 climbed 0.4%, even though slightly more stocks fell than rose within the index. Traders are keeping a wary eye on rising coronavirus infections in various countries and a bumpy rollout of vaccinations in the U.S.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 13.89 points, or 0.4%, to 3,855.36.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 36.98 points, or 0.1%, to 30,960.

The Nasdaq rose 92.93 points, or 0.7%, to 13,635.99.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 5.49 points, or 0.3%, to 2,163.27.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 99.29 points, or 2.6%.

The Dow is up 353.52 ponts, or 1.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 747.71 points, or 5.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 188.42 points, or 9.5%.