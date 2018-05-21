Industrial and technology companies led stocks to solid gains Monday after the U.S. and China appeared to make significant progress in trade talks. That helped ease concerns among investors that the world’s two biggest economies might be headed for a trade war.
On Monday:
The S&P 500 index picked up 20.04 points, or 0.7 percent, to 2,733.01.
The Dow Jones industrial average added 298.20 points, or 1.2 percent, to 25,013.29.
The Nasdaq composite climbed 39.70 points, or 0.5 percent, to 7,394.04.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks advanced 10.81 points, or 0.7 percent, to 1,637.44.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 59.40 points, or 2.2 percent.
The Dow is up 294.07 points, or 1.2 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 490.65 points, or 7.1 percent.
The Russell 2000 is up 101.93 points, or 6.6 percent.