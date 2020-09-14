Wall Street ended solidly higher Monday following a burst of big corporate deals.

The S&P 500 rose 1.3%, erasing much of its loss from last week. Technology companies led the gains once again.

Nvidia jumped after announcing plans to buy fellow chipmaker Arm Holdings, and Oracle climbed after the business software maker beat out Microsoft to become the tech partner of TikTok, the popular video-sharing app based in China. Immunomedics nearly doubled after the cancer drug specialist agreed to be acquired by Gilead Sciences.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 gained 42.57 points, or 1.3%, to 3,383.54.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 327.69 points, or 1.2%, to 27,993.33.

The Nasdaq composite picked up 203.11 points, or 1.9%, to 11,056.65.

The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks rose 39.70 points, or 2.7%, to 1,536.97.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 152.76 points, or 4.7%.

The Dow is down 545.11 points, or 1.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,084.05 points, or 23.2%.

The Russell 2000 is down 131.49 points, or 7.9%.