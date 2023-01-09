Stocks gave up early gains and drifted to a mixed close on Wall Street. Weakness in health care companies worsened throughout the day.

Stocks are coming off their first weekly gain in five on hopes the Federal Reserve may ease up on its economy-shaking hikes to interest rates as inflation cools.

The S&P 500 ended up just barely lower on Monday after being up as much as 1.4% in the early going. Gains for tech companies mostly held up, leaving the Nasdaq 0.6% higher. The Dow fell 0.3%. Treasury yields fell further as traders adjust bets for what the Fed will do.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 fell 2.99 points, or 0.1%, to 3,892.09.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 112.96 points, or 0.3%, to 33,517.65.

The Nasdaq rose 66.36 points, or 0.6%, to 10,635.65.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 3.11 points, or 0.2%, to 1,795.91.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 52.59 points, or 1.4%.

The Dow is up 370.40 points, or 1.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 169.17 points, or 1.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 34.66 points, or 2%.