Wall Street staged a late rally Friday, finishing a wild week marked by dramatic point swings on a positive note.

The Dow Jones industrial average had been down 500 points before swinging to a 330-point gain. Still, both the Dow and Standard & Poor’s 500 index ended the week with losses of more than 5 percent for the week. That makes it the worst week for the indexes since January 2016.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 38.55 points, or 1.5 percent, to 2,619.55.

The Dow gained 330.44 points, or 1.4 percent, to 24,190.90.

The Nasdaq composite added 97.33 points, or 1.4 percent, to 6,874.49.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks rose 14.04 points, or 1 percent, to 1,477.84.

For the week:

The S&P 500 fell 142.58 points, or 5.2 percent.

The Dow lost 1,330.06 points, or 5.2 percent.

The Nasdaq declined 366.45 points, or 5.1 percent.

The Russell 2000 shed 69.44 points, or 4.5 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 54.06 points, or 2 percent.

The Dow is down 528.32 points, or 2.1 percent.

The Nasdaq is down 28.90 points, or 0.4 percent.

The Russell 2000 is down 57.67 points, or 3.8 percent.