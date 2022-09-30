Wall Street closed out a miserable September with a loss of 9.3%, the worst monthly decline since March 2020.

The S&P 500 fell 1.5% Friday to its lowest level in almost two years. The benchmark index has lost ground for six of the last seven weeks and posted its third straight losing quarter.

Nike fell sharply after the company had to slash prices to clear inventories, while Carnival dropped following weaker-than-expected quarterly results.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 54.85 points, or 1.5%, to 3,585.62.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 500.10 points, or 1.7%, to 28,725.51

The Nasdaq fell 161.89 points, or 1.5%, to 10,575.62.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 10.21 points, or 0.6%, to 1,664.72.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 107.61 points, or 2.9%.

The Dow is down 864.90 points, or 2.9%.

The Nasdaq is down 292.31 points, or 2.7%.

The Russell 2000 is down 14.87 points, or 0.9%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 1,180.56 points, or 24.8%.

The Dow is down 7,612.79 points, or 20.9%.

The Nasdaq is down 5,069.35 points, or 32.4%.

The Russell 2000 is down 580.60 points, or 25.9%.