Stocks closed lower on Wall Street for the first time this week Friday, but still notched their best weekly gain since June.
Technology led the selling, which snapped a four-day rally as traders tempered their worries about economic fallout from the virus outbreak that originated in China.
On Friday:
The S&P 500 fell 18.07 points, or 0.5%, to 3,327.71.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 277.26 points, or 0.9%, to 29,102.51.
The Nasdaq slid 51.64 points, or 0.5%, to 9,520.51.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks lost 20.68 points, or 1.2%, to 1,656.78.
For the week:
The S&P 500 rose 102.19 points, or 3.2%.
The Dow gained 846.48 points, or 3%.
The Nasdaq climbed 369.57 points, or 4%.
The Russell 2000 added 42.72 points, or 2.7%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 96.93 points, or 3%.
The Dow is up 564.07 points, or 2%.
The Nasdaq is up 547.91 points, or 6.1%.
The Russell 2000 is down 11.69 points, or 0.7%.