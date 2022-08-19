Technology stocks led Wall Street lower, leaving major indexes in the red for the week.

The benchmark S&P 500 index gave back 1.3% Friday, breaking a four-week winning streak. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite fell even more. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also fell.

Meme stock Bed Bath & Beyond plunged after the high-profile activist investor Ryan Cohen confirmed that he’s sold his stake in the struggling retailer.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 55.26 points, or 1.3%, to 4,228.48.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 292.30 points, or 0.9%, to 33,706.74.

The Nasdaq fell 260.13 points, or 2%, to 12,705.22.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 43.38 points, or 2.2%, to 1,957.35.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 51.67 points, or 1.2%.

The Dow is down 54.31 points, or 0.2%.

The Nasdaq is down 341.97 points, or 2.6%.

The Russell 2000 is down 59.27 points, or 2.9%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 537.70 points, or 11.3.

The Dow is down 2,631.56 points, or 7.2%.

The Nasdaq is down 2,939.76 points, or 18.8.

The Russell 2000 is down 287.97 points, or 12.8%.