Stocks marched broadly higher Friday as Wall Street capped a turbulent week on an upbeat note, though the market still posted its third straight weekly loss.

Technology stocks and banks drove the rally. Bond yields rose, recovering some of the ground lost after they tumbled earlier in the week, stoking recession fears.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 41.08 points, or 1.4%, to 2,888.68.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 306.62 points, or 1.2%, to 25,886.01.

The Nasdaq climbed 129.38 points, 1.7%, to 7,895.99.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies picked up 31.99 points, or 2.2%, to 1,493.64.

For the week:

The S&P 500 fell 29.97 points, or 1%.

The Dow declined 401.43 points, or 1.5%.

The Nasdaq slid 63.15 points, or 0.8%.

The Russell 2000 lost 19.40 points, or 1.3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 381.83 points, or 15.2%.

The Dow is up 2,558.55 points, or 11%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,260.72 points, or 19%.

The Russell 2000 is up 145.08 points, or 10.8%.