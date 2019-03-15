Wall Street finished the week with solid gains Friday as technology stocks led a market rally and the sector notched its best week in four months.

Financial, health care and consumer stocks also helped lift the market. The gains erased losses from last week, when the S&P 500 had its worst week of the year.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 index gained 14 points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,822.48.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 138.93 points, or 0.5 percent, to 25,848.87.

The Nasdaq composite climbed 57.62 points, or 0.8 percent, to 7,688.53.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies picked up 3.90 points, or 0.3 percent, to 1,553.54.

For the week:

The S&P 500 gained 79.41 points, or 2.9 percent.

The Dow rose 398.63 points, or 1.6 percent.

The Nasdaq climbed 280.39 points, or 3.8 percent.

The Russell 2000 picked up 31.65 points, or 2.1 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 315.63 points, or 12.6 percent.

The Dow is up 2,521.41 points, or 10.8 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 1,053.25 points, or 15.9 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 204.98 points, or 15.2 percent.