U.S. stocks rose Friday and recovered a chunk of their losses from earlier in the week. Technology and industrial companies jumped.
On Friday:
The S&P 500 index climbed 22.43 points, or 0.8 percent to 2,664.76.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 183.96 points, or 0.7 percent, to 24,737.20.
The Nasdaq composite advanced 91.40 points, or 1.3 percent, to 7,164.86.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks surged 18.45 points, or 1.3 percent, to 1,482.85.
For the week:
The S&P 500 fell 5.95 points, or 0.2 percent.
The Dow rose 30.85 points, or 0.1 percent.
The Nasdaq added 7.64 points, or 0.1 percent.
The Russell 2000 inched up 0.35 points.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 157.91 points, or 6.3 percent.
The Dow is up 1,409.74 points, or 6 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 529.59 points, or 8 percent.
The Russell 2000 is up 134.29 points, or 10 percent.