U.S. stock indexes nestled a hair lower on Friday after the falling price of oil weighed on energy companies, but the S&P 500 nevertheless closed out its third straight winning week following a brutal stretch in December.
On Friday:
The S&P 500 index edged down by 0.38 points, or less than 0.1 percent, to 2,596.26.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 5.97 points, or less than 0.1 percent, to 23,995.95.
The Nasdaq composite lost 14.59, or 0.2 percent, to 6,971.48.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks ticked up by 1.95, or 0.1 percent, to 1,447.38.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 64.32 points, or 2.5 percent.
The Dow is up 562.79 points, or 2.4 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 232.62 points, or 3.5 percent.
The Russell 2000 is up 66.64 points, or 4.8 percent.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 89.41 points, or 3.6 percent.
The Dow is up 668.49 points, or 2.9 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 336.20 points, or 5.1 percent.
The Russell 2000 is up 98.83 points, or 7.3 percent.