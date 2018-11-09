U.S. stocks fell Friday as a combination of weak economic data from China and disappointing earnings hurt technology and internet companies. Crude oil prices fell for the 10th day in a row.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 index fell 25.82 points, or 0.9 percent, to 2,781.01.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 201.92 points, or 0.8 percent, to 25,989.30.

The Nasdaq composite skidded 123.98 points, or 1.6 percent, to 7,406.90.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies lost 28.72 points, or 1.8 percent, to 1,549.49.

For the week:

The S&P 500 rose 57.95 points, or 2.1 percent.

The Dow added 718.47 points, or 2.8 percent.

The Nasdaq gained 49.91 points, or 0.7 percent.

The Russell 2000 edged up 1.51 points, or 0.1 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 107.40 points, or 4 percent.

The Dow is up 1,270.08 points, or 5.1 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 503.51 points, or 7.3 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 13.98 points, or 0.9 percent.