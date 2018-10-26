Stocks closed sharply lower on Wall Street Friday, plunging major indexes back into the red for the year.

Steep drops in favorites like Amazon pulled the market sharply lower, capping an unusually turbulent week of trading. The slide that began three weeks ago has put the S&P 500 on track for its worst month since February 2009.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 index slid 46.88 points, or 1.7 percent, to 2,658.69.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 296.24 points, or 1.2 percent, to 24,688.31.

The Nasdaq composite lost 151.12 points, or 2.1 percent, to 7,167.21.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks gave up 16.58 points, or 1.1 percent, to 1,483.82.

For the week:

The S&P 500 fell 109.09 points, or 3.9 percent.

The Dow declined 756.03 points, or 3 percent.

The Nasdaq slid 281.81 points, or 3.8 percent.

The Russell 2000 lost 58.22 points, or 3.8 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 14.92 points, or 0.6 percent.

The Dow is down 30.91 points, or 0.1 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 263.82 points, or 3.8 percent.

The Russell 2000 is down 51.69 points, or 3.4 percent.