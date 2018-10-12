Stocks rebounded Friday, clawing back some of the week’s steep losses, but the turbulent trading of the last few days left no doubt that the relative calm the markets enjoyed all summer had been shattered.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 index climbed 38.76 points, or 1.4 percent, to 2,767.13.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 287.16 points, or 1.1 percent, to 25,339.99.

The Nasdaq composite surged 167.83 points, or 2.3 percent, to 7,496.89.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks added 1.30 points, or 0.1 percent, to 1,546.68.

For the week:

The S&P 500 fell 118.44 points, or 4.1 percent.

The Dow lost 1,107.06 points, or 4.2 percent.

The Nasdaq sank 291.55 points, or 3.7 percent.

The Russell 2000 skidded 85.43 points, or 5.2 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 93.52 points, or 3.5 percent.

The Dow is up 620.77 points, or 2.5 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 593.50 points, or 8.6 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 11.17 points, or 0.7 percent.