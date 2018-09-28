U.S. stocks ended back where they started Friday as the stock market wrapped up its best quarter in almost five years. Electric car maker Tesla plunged after federal regulators moved to oust CEO Elon Musk following his tweet last month that he was close to a deal to take Tesla private.
On Friday:
The S&P 500 index dipped 0.02 points to 2,913.98.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 18.38 points, or 0.1 percent, to 26,458.31.
Most Read Business Stories
- A wave of condos is coming to Seattle and Bellevue for the first time since the housing bust
- Everybody on plane survives crash landing in Pacific lagoon VIEW
- Boeing wins $9.2B Air Force Trainer program in a big boost for its defense side
- Cheaper option to lithium-ion batteries unveiled as a step to a carbon-free grid
- Boeing saved $227M from state tax incentives last year while it cut 6,000 jobs
The Nasdaq composite added 4.38 points, less than 0.1 percent, to 8,046.35.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks gained 6.04 points, or 0.4 percent, to 1,696.57.
For the week:
The S&P 500 fell 15.69 points, or 0.5 percent.
The Dow lost 285.19 points, or 1.1 percent.
The Nasdaq jumped 59.40 points, or 0.7 percent.
The Russell 2000 slid 15.75 points, or 0.9 percent.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 240.37 points, or 9 percent.
The Dow is up 1,739.09 points, or 7 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 1,142.96 points, or 16.6 percent.
The Russell 2000 is up 161.06 points, or 10.5 percent.