U.S. stocks made up for a shaky week with a strong finish Friday as Apple led a rally in technology companies. The tech giant hit an all-time high after Warren Buffett said he’d made another big investment.
On Friday:
The S&P 500 index advanced 33.69 points, or 1.3 percent, to 2,663.42.
The Dow Jones industrial average added 332.36 points, or 1.4 percent, to 24,262.51.
The Nasdaq composite surged 121.47 points, or 1.7 percent, to 7,209.62.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks picked up 19.05 points, or 1.2 percent, to 1,565.60.
For the week:
The S&P 500 fell 6.49 points, or 0.2 percent.
The Dow lost 48.68 points, or 0.2 percent.
The Nasdaq rose 89.82 points, or 1.3 percent.
The Russell 2000 gained 9.37 points, or 0.6 percent.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is 10.19 points, or 0.4 percent.
The Dow is down 456.71 points, or 1.8 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 306.23 points, or 4.4 percent.
The Russell 2000 is up 30.09 points, or 2 percent.