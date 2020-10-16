Stocks took a late stumble on Wall Street, erasing an early gain and leaving major indexes mixed on Friday.
The S&P 500 closed up just a fraction of a point but still managed to post a modest gain for the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average notched a modest gain, while the Nasdaq composite fell. Small-company stocks also ended lower.
Big Tech and energy companies fell while health care and industrial stocks rose.
On Friday:
The S&P 500 index rose 0.47 points, or less than 0.1%, to 3,483.81.
The Dow gained 112.11 points, or 0.4%, to 28,606.31.
The Nasdaq fell 42.32 points, or 0.4%, to 11,671.56.
The Russell 2000 index of small-cap stocks dropped 5.08 points, or 0.3%, to 1,633.81.
For the week:
The S&P 500 rose 6.68 points, or 0.2%.
The Dow gained 19.41 points, or 0.1%.
The Nasdaq added 91.61 points, or 0.8%.
The Russell 2000 fell 3.74 points, or 0.2%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 253.03 points, or 7.8%.
The Dow is up 67.87 points, or 0.2%.
The Nasdaq is up 2,698.95 points, or 30.1%.
The Russell 2000 is down 34.66 points, or 2.1%.