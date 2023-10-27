Stocks closed lower on Wall Street, pulling the S&P 500 down 10% from the peak it reached in July. That puts the benchmark index into what’s called a “correction.”

The declines came amid the latest batch of earnings from big technology and energy companies and some mixed readings on the economy.

The S&P 500 fell 0.5% Friday, its 10th loss in the last 12 days. The Dow fell 366 points, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.4%.

Treasury yields held steady following a mixed report on inflation, consumer spending and incomes. Higher yields in the bond market have been helping to knock stocks lower since the summer.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 19.86 points, or 0.5%, to 4,117.37.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 366.71 points, or 1.1%, to 32,417.59.

The Nasdaq composite rose 47.41 points, or 0.4%, to 12,643.01

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 20.07 points, or 1.2% to 1,636.94.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 106.79 points, or 2.5%.

The Dow is down 709.69 points, or 2.1%.

The Nasdaq is down 340.80 points, or 2.6%

The Russell 2000 is down 43.85 points, or 2.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 277.87 points, or 7.2%.

The Dow is down 729.66 points, or 2.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,176.53 points, or 20.8%

The Russell 2000 is down 124.31 points, or 7.1%.