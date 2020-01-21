Stocks closed lower on Wall Street Tuesday after a virus outbreak in China rattled global markets.

Banks, industrial and energy stocks accounted for a big share of the selling, outweghing gains in real estate stocks, utilities and household goods makers. Bond prices rose, sending yields lower.

Investors are worried that the new coronavirus spreading in the world’s second-largest economy could hurt tourism and ultimately economic growth and corporate profits.

Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 8.83 points, or 0.3%, to 3,320.79. It had been down as much as 0.4% earlier in the day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 152.06 points, or 0.5%, to 29,196.04.

The Nasdaq composite slid 18.14 points, or 0.2%, to 9,370.81.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks dropped 13.74 points, or 0.8%, to 1,685.90.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 90.01 points, or 2.8%.

The Dow is up 657.60 points, or 2.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 398.20 points, or 4.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 17.43 points, or 1%.