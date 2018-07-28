I don’t have any apps to track my portfolio by smartphone, but I wouldn’t have looked anyway. I hadn’t so much as looked at a stock-market report, logged into a market news site or checked on my portfolio in over 10 days.

As I waited to board a flight home from the recent world lacrosse championships in Israel, I was approached by a guy named Bill, whom I played with and against in my younger days. Bill knows what I do for a living, so the conversation turned quickly from sports to the stock market.

Bill wanted my opinion on where the market stands now, and whether the current uptrend can fight through downward pressures to avoid a correction.

I couldn’t answer his question, not only because I don’t forecast the market’s direction — other than to say that I believe it will be up in the very long run — because I had paid zero attention to the market during my trip.

I don’t have any apps to track my portfolio by smartphone, but I wouldn’t have looked anyway. I hadn’t so much as looked at a stock-market report, logged into a market news site or checked on my portfolio in over 10 days.

Bill was a bit shocked. He wondered how I could walk away from my portfolio and simply ignore it for so long when I discuss money every day on my show and write about it every week, when the whims of the market often determine the day-to-day activities in my working life.

“How do you just stop looking at what the market is doing, or watching your investments for two weeks,” he asked.

The answer is simple: Have a portfolio that you believe in, that won’t blow up if you decide not to check on it for a while, whether it’s a few weeks for vacation to months or years if you are a long-term investor focused on the distant prize of reaching your financial goals.

Investing legend Warren Buffett has always said that he buys “on the assumption that they could close the market [tomorrow] and not reopen it for five years,” and most investors should use a similar long-term lens, which goes a long way to filtering out the daily distractions.

That’s never been more important than it is today, when robo-advisers and investment apps allow investors to micromanage portfolios, and when market moves are often reported with a vigor that’s out of proportion with reality.

It’s not fake news when the Dow Jones industrial average moves 100 points in a day — and a run of days with that kind of volume can seem significant — but those moves don’t amount to 1 percent of the Dow’s current value until the benchmark has moved 250 points. Unless you are making market-timing moves or following a methodology that calls for you to unload investments when they fall by a certain percentage off a peak, daily and weekly moves shouldn’t change your take on the issues you hold.

Consider that the worst day in market history for any investor alive today — the Black Monday crash in 1987, when the Dow lost 508 points, or 22.6 percent of its value — never derailed long-term investors.

There is no one turning 65 now who can’t retire because they failed to exit the market when they were a young saver in 1987. In fact, quite the contrary; the investors who were most hurt by that downdraft — or by the bursting of the internet bubble, the financial crisis of 2008 and more — were the ones who didn’t let their portfolios ride during times of trouble.

Throughout all of those times, the best thing investors could have done was remain fully invested.

Since remaining invested works out better historically than moving around, investors need to build portfolios they can stick with regardless of market conditions, the kind of thing they can trust without looking at it all the time.

The point isn’t that you shouldn’t monitor your portfolio at whatever interval makes you comfortable, it’s that you shouldn’t feel compelled to look regularly.

“If you are not willing to own a stock for 10 years,” goes another classic line from Buffett, “do not even think about owning it for 10 minutes.”

Since less is more when it comes to managing a developed portfolio, put your holdings to the no-peeking test.

Start by reviewing your holdings looking for the potential trouble spots that would make you nervous enough that you have to look, the ones where daily moves, news announcements or more could shake your confidence or change your strategy.

Decide if you want to stick with something that churns your emotions or if you want a comfortable portfolio that you ride with no matter the condition.

In my own case, with no stocks being traded for short-term reasons, nothing that happens in a few weeks or a calendar quarter would compel me to shake things up. Thus, ignoring my portfolio for two weeks was no hardship.

That should be the case for most investors, but you won’t know it until you try it.

Put your portfolio to the no-look test by seeing if you can go longer than normal without looking. If you typically check your portfolio every day, see if you can go a week without peeking. If you normally look at your holdings on a weekly basis, double that or extend it to a month.

If you can’t reach your planned time without feeling compelled to check in, consider whether your portfolio is properly calibrated to your emotions. Look at what you could change — your holdings or your mindset — to make managing your holdings easier, less complicated and less time-consuming.

Watching the market constantly isn’t going to improve your results as a long-term investor, so build a portfolio you can monitor less often, rather than one that requires constant attention.

You’ve got better things to do with your time than to monitor your holdings minute by minute or day by day.