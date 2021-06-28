The Seattle Times wants to hear from you: How is your workplace responding to Seattle’s historic heat?

Some questions we’re asking: Did your workplace close? Were added precautions put in place? Did business boom or dwindle? Did the air conditioning break?

We also want to know how businesses around you have responded.

Have they raised or lowered prices in response to the heat? Are they limiting business or perhaps letting more people in to stay cool? Have you seen anyone relax COVID-19 protocols to cope with the heat?

Send stories and tips about your workplace, or other businesses in Seattle, to apasricha@seattletimes.com. Please also provide your phone number. We may reach out to you later today.