A decision by federal regulators to ensure that depositors at Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank did not lose money regardless of how much they had in their accounts, has aroused populist anger as well as questions of what government agencies can and cannot do to protect uninsured accounts.

Under current law, the government insures bank deposits only up to $250,000. Any increase in that limit would require congressional authorization. But regulators can protect deposits over that amount, as they did at Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, if they determine that the banks’ failures pose a systemic risk.

They can also request approval from Congress to temporarily raise the cap or eliminate it altogether, though some lawmakers have expressed unwillingness to do so.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen suggested last week that regulators were ready to make uninsured depositors at other banks whole if necessary and “if smaller institutions suffer deposit runs that pose the risk of contagion.”

Amid widespread bank failures in the Great Depression, Congress created the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. in 1933 to insure deposits under $2,500. It has increased that limit over the years, recently lifting it to $250,000 from $100,000 for IRAs in 2006 and for checking accounts in 2008. The Dodd-Frank Act of 2010 made the increase permanent.

In the wake of the 2008 financial crisis, the FDIC evoked the systemic risk exception to create a program that guaranteed new debt issued by banks for three years and insured all deposits if they did not bear interest (typically, accounts used by businesses for payroll).

The decision to grant the exception was reached “after three days of intense negotiation,” according to an account of the episode by the FDIC’s historian, and had to be approved by the Treasury secretary in consultation with the president and two-thirds of the boards of both the FDIC and the Federal Reserve.

But regulators no longer have the ability to create such a program unilaterally, as the Dodd-Frank Act eliminated the FDIC’s authority to temporarily insure accounts with more assets than the statutory limit. Under that law, the agency can only do so if it is the receiver of a failed bank or if it has approval from Congress.

“Congress was so concerned with moral hazard and ‘bailouts’ that it seemed to limit the receipt of FDIC assistance to the imposition of an FDIC receivership, unless Congress specifically approved a subsequent FDIC alternative,” said Jeffrey N. Gordon, a law professor at Columbia University and expert on financial regulation.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Congress in 2020 temporarily lifted the deposit limit on noninterest-bearing accounts. But in congressional testimony last week, Yellen said her agency was not seeking to lift the cap altogether and insure all deposits over $250,000. Rather, she said, regulators would seek the systemic risk exception for failed banks through a “case-by-case determination.”

Others, though, have pushed for more sweeping coverage. Some lawmakers are considering temporarily increasing the deposit cap, while others have proposed eliminating it altogether.

The Dodd-Frank Act provides a fast-track process for such requests, allowing Congress to expedite approval by adopting a joint resolution. Sheila Blair, who was president of the FDIC during the financial crisis, recently urged Congress to initiate the procedure.

“We want people to make payroll. We want people to be able to pay their businesses and others to pay their bills. So I think that is one area where unlimited coverage, at least on a temporary basis, makes a lot of sense,” she said in a Washington Post event last week.

News reports have also suggested that regulators are looking at other mechanisms of acting without Congress, specifically by tapping into the Exchange Stabilization Fund. The Treasury secretary has broad authority to use the emergency reserve, which was created in 1934 to stabilize the value of the dollar but has been used over the years for a host of other purposes.

Gordon noted that using the exchange fund alone would not work to protect uninsured deposits, given that it is “paltry compared to the Deposit Insurance Fund and unlike the DIF has no mechanism for replenishment.” But he said it would be possible to use the fund as a backstop in a program operated by the Federal Reserve that lends against bank assets.

“What this means is that banks would have an easy way to raise cash to pay off all deposits,” he said.